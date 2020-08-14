Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.41. The company had a trading volume of 77,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.13. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,716 shares of company stock valued at $37,809,190. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

