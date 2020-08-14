Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Adobe by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,716 shares of company stock valued at $37,809,190. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $470.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $441.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

