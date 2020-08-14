Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €858.63 ($1,010.15).

