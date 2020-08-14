AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Posts Earnings Results

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AeroGrow International had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.15%.

OTCMKTS AERO opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. AeroGrow International has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

About AeroGrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and various countries in Europe. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

