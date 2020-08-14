AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Posts Earnings Results

AeroGrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AeroGrow International had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.15%.
OTCMKTS AERO opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. AeroGrow International has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.
About AeroGrow International
