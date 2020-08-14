Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARPO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,770. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.