Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aug 14th, 2020

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARPO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,770. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

ARPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

Earnings History for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

