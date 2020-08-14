Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agile Therapeutics updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.40 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 33.69, a current ratio of 33.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.