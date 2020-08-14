Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.39. The stock had a trading volume of 418,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,818,322. The company has a market cap of $649.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $268.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.