Alliance Global Partners Raises Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target to $2.75

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, National Securities upped their target price on Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

BOXL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 485,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,591. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 4.55.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 449.12% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder K Laser Technology Inc. sold 1,760,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boxlight stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 2,118.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Boxlight worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

