Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 5,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,045. The stock has a market cap of $286.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 927,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 59.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 285,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 193.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 32,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

