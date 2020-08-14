Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $11.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,505.08. The company had a trading volume of 54,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,925. The stock has a market cap of $1,025.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,489.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,377.91. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

