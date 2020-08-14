alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.69 ($18.46).

Shares of alstria office REIT stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting €12.72 ($14.96). The company had a trading volume of 456,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.00 and a 200-day moving average of €14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

