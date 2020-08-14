Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Downgraded by BofA Securities to “Neutral”

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.77.

AEE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.27. 645,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,124. Ameren has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Ameren by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Analyst Recommendations for Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit