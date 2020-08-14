Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

Bank of America cut shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.77.

AEE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.27. 645,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.21. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.8% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Analyst Recommendations for Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit