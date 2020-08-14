Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.77.

AEE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.27. 645,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.21. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.8% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

