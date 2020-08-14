Analysts Set Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT at $202.25

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

ROK stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $232.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.46. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $238.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total transaction of $845,953.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,045.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,832 shares of company stock worth $8,888,248 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after buying an additional 264,964 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 180,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

