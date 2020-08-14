Analysts Set Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT at $60.00

Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of SIGI stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 290,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,847,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,178,000 after buying an additional 199,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after buying an additional 42,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,383,000 after buying an additional 59,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,818,000 after buying an additional 117,045 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

