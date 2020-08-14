Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $63.29. 167,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,453. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,511.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

