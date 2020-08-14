Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 167,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,453. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $159,163.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,511.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 504.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.