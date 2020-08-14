Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of APLT opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.79. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $57.39.

In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,285 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,852.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $30,449.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,983.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,423 shares of company stock worth $9,168,788 in the last ninety days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on APLT. ValuEngine lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

