Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $973.95 million, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

ARCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

