Ashburton Jersey Ltd Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430,253 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.9% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Nomura cut their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

T traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 22,520,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,470,762. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

