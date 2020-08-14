Ashburton Jersey Ltd Has $374,000 Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lessened its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 0.2% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after buying an additional 10,239,160 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after buying an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 82.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $506,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,907,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,557,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.