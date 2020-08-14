Ashburton Jersey Ltd Invests $174,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Pfizer comprises 0.1% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.6% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 12,233,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,219,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

