Ashburton Jersey Ltd Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 11.6% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 18,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Shares of GOOG traded down $10.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,507.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,689. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,488.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,378.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

