Ashburton Jersey Ltd Sells 2,061 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,826,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.51. 2,097,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

