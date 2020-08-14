Ashburton Jersey Ltd Sells 438 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 0.3% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,985,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,529,000 after buying an additional 119,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,470,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,796,000 after buying an additional 242,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.71. The company had a trading volume of 630,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,768.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.