Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,979 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $104,000.

NYSEARCA:XSLV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,758. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.