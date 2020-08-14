Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 12,612 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,612 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 292.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.75. 16,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,842. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st.

