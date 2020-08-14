Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

LMT stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.34. 18,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,868. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

