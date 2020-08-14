Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,935 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.36. The stock had a trading volume of 581,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,512,371. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.71 and a 200 day moving average of $195.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

