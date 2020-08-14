Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

AVYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

Shares of AVYA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,808. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Avaya by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

