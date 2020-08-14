Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BW stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. 2,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

In other news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryant R. Riley acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,424 shares in the company, valued at $467,523.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $0.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.