Bank of America Raises Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target to $35.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.65. 6,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,201. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 7.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $197,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 78,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

