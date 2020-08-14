Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Announces Earnings Results

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of BRN stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

