Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Announces Earnings Results

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of BRN stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.68.
About Barnwell Industries
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.