Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €159.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Aug 14th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BC8. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €162.00 ($190.59) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €145.70 ($171.41).

Shares of ETR BC8 traded up €1.30 ($1.53) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €165.00 ($194.12). The company had a trading volume of 120,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €163.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €141.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.23. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 52-week high of €171.70 ($202.00).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

