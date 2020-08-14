Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BLU stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.53. 18,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. Bellus Health has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Bellus Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mackie cut Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

