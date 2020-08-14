Benchmark Boosts GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Price Target to $93.00

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

Shares of GLIBA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.49. 2,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,331. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.19. GCI Liberty has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. Research analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 9.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.