BidaskClub Lowers FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FSV has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.88. 1,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,462. FirstService has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $121.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FirstService by 31.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

