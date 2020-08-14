Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Blackline stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,919. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Blackline has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $94.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $54,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,813.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,141 shares of company stock worth $8,590,286. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Blackline during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Blackline during the second quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackline during the second quarter worth $50,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackline during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Blackline during the first quarter worth $76,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

