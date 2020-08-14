BMO Capital Markets Boosts Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target to $37.00

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Morphic stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. 4,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,035. Morphic has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $872.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $451,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,513 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,775.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,640 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 210.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 326.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Morphic by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 104.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

