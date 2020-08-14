BMO Capital Markets Raises Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Price Target to $25.00

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.78.

Equinox Gold Cp stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 13,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,658. Equinox Gold Cp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

