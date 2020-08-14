Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.23-5.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.529-4.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Shares of BR opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $144.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,535.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,895.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $3,292,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,403,864. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

