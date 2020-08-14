Brokerages Set Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) PT at $5.39

Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on Iamgold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities lowered Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,966,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,953. Iamgold has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Iamgold by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,366,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,269,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Iamgold by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 25,403,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,414 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,446,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,389,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

