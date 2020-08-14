Brokerages Set Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) PT at $20.18

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,002,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,161. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $15.96. 4,082,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

