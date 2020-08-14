Brokerages Set Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) PT at $20.18

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.18.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,002,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,161. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $15.96. 4,082,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.
