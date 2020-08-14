Brokerages Set Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT at $193.88

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.34. 1,343,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.62. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $217.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $284,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,538,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,194,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,951,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

