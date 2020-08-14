Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

