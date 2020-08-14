Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ (BIP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.23. 9,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -556.56 and a beta of 1.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 166,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 28,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

