Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. WBB Securities downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.56.

ARCT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,385. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

