Brookline Capital Management Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.22. 427,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,385. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

