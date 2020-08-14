CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut CAE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 362,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,614. CAE has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $53,703,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in CAE by 10.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 167,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,098,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,468,000 after purchasing an additional 189,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

