Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. 5,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.95% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $159,936.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $68,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,541,243.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $366,665. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,487,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,281,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,164,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

